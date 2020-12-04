-$0.03 EPS Expected for STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSKN) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSKN) will post ($0.03) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for STRATA Skin Sciences’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.05) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.01). STRATA Skin Sciences reported earnings of ($0.02) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 50%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that STRATA Skin Sciences will report full-year earnings of ($0.14) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.16) to ($0.13). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.08) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.10) to ($0.05). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow STRATA Skin Sciences.

Get STRATA Skin Sciences alerts:

STRATA Skin Sciences (NASDAQ:SSKN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The medical device company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.01). STRATA Skin Sciences had a negative return on equity of 14.50% and a negative net margin of 15.01%. The firm had revenue of $5.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.52 million.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SSKN. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of STRATA Skin Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of STRATA Skin Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. ValuEngine raised shares of STRATA Skin Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $3.75 price objective on shares of STRATA Skin Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised shares of STRATA Skin Sciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3.56.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in STRATA Skin Sciences stock. Nantahala Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSKN) by 44.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,685,062 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,434,061 shares during the quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC owned about 13.90% of STRATA Skin Sciences worth $5,388,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 30.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

STRATA Skin Sciences stock opened at $1.64 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.44. STRATA Skin Sciences has a 52-week low of $0.75 and a 52-week high of $2.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.34. The firm has a market cap of $55.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.62 and a beta of 2.30.

STRATA Skin Sciences Company Profile

STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc is a medical technology company in Dermatology and Plastic Surgery. It engages in developing, commercializing and marketing products for the treatment of dermatologic conditions. The firm operates through the following segments: Dermatology Recurring Procedures and Dermatology Procedures Equipment.

Read More: Capital Gains Distribution

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on STRATA Skin Sciences (SSKN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for STRATA Skin Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STRATA Skin Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.