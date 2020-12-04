$0.46 Earnings Per Share Expected for Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) to announce $0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Sterling Bancorp’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.50 and the lowest is $0.42. Sterling Bancorp reported earnings per share of $0.54 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 14.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sterling Bancorp will report full year earnings of $1.19 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.14 to $1.23. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.58 to $1.99. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Sterling Bancorp.

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $246.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $245.65 million. Sterling Bancorp had a net margin of 22.93% and a return on equity of 6.30%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on STL. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Sterling Bancorp from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Sterling Bancorp in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sterling Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Sterling Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.70.

In other Sterling Bancorp news, General Counsel James P. Blose sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.13, for a total value of $64,520.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 37,986 shares in the company, valued at approximately $612,714.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covenant Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 11.9% during the third quarter. Covenant Partners LLC now owns 11,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 109.6% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,466 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 31.2% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 6,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,623 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 6.0% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 35,854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 2,033 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 10.6% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 21,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 2,065 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE STL opened at $16.75 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.80 and a beta of 1.69. Sterling Bancorp has a 12-month low of $7.01 and a 12-month high of $21.63.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 2nd were paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 30th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. Sterling Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.53%.

About Sterling Bancorp

Sterling Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Sterling National Bank that provides various banking products and services to commercial, consumer, and municipal clients in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, time, and interest and non-interest bearing demand deposits, as well as certificates of deposit and mortgage escrow funds.

