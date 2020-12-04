-$1.05 EPS Expected for Tricida, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCDA) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Tricida, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCDA) will announce ($1.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Tricida’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($1.15) and the highest is ($0.94). Tricida reported earnings per share of ($1.17) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 10.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Tricida will report full year earnings of ($5.25) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.35) to ($5.14). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($3.67) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.00) to ($3.33). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Tricida.

Tricida (NASDAQ:TCDA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($1.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.22) by ($0.33).

A number of brokerages recently commented on TCDA. ValuEngine raised Tricida from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Tricida from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $25.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Tricida in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub raised Tricida from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Tricida from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Tricida currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

Tricida stock opened at $7.48 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.40 and its 200 day moving average is $15.29. The company has a quick ratio of 11.52, a current ratio of 11.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Tricida has a twelve month low of $3.74 and a twelve month high of $44.30. The company has a market capitalization of $375.38 million, a P/E ratio of -1.59 and a beta of 1.07.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Tricida by 100.1% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,327 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives grew its holdings in Tricida by 50.1% in the third quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 5,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,695 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in Tricida in the second quarter worth $55,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Tricida during the second quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its holdings in shares of Tricida by 10.6% during the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 24,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 2,364 shares during the last quarter. 81.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Tricida

Tricida, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of its drug candidate, TRC101, a non-absorbed, orally-administered polymer designed as a potential treatment for metabolic acidosis in patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD). The company has completed a Phase 3, double-blind, placebo-controlled trial of TRC101 in patients with CKD and metabolic acidosis.

