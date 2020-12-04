18,655 Shares in Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT) Purchased by First Allied Advisory Services Inc.

First Allied Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 18,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,150,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pelham Capital Ltd. grew its stake in Planet Fitness by 100.2% during the 3rd quarter. Pelham Capital Ltd. now owns 2,270,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,884,000 after acquiring an additional 1,136,000 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Planet Fitness by 202.6% during the 2nd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 813,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,299,000 after acquiring an additional 544,945 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Planet Fitness by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,636,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,468,000 after acquiring an additional 544,076 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Planet Fitness during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,060,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness by 7,040.6% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 504,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,539,000 after buying an additional 497,135 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, CEO Christopher Rondeau sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.26, for a total transaction of $9,789,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Dorvin D. Lively sold 56,997 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.05, for a total value of $4,277,624.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 596,887 shares of company stock worth $41,358,656. 9.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PLNT shares. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on Planet Fitness in a report on Friday, November 13th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Planet Fitness from $61.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. BNP Paribas started coverage on Planet Fitness in a report on Friday, November 13th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Planet Fitness from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Planet Fitness from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.31.

Shares of PLNT stock opened at $74.20 on Friday. Planet Fitness, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.77 and a 12 month high of $88.77. The firm has a market cap of $6.42 billion, a PE ratio of 176.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 33.12 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $67.59 and a 200-day moving average of $62.40.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $105.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.02 million. Planet Fitness had a net margin of 6.63% and a negative return on equity of 9.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 36.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Planet Fitness, Inc. will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Planet Fitness

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness name. It operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the Dominican Republic, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

