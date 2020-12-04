$2.85 EPS Expected for Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) This Quarter

Analysts expect Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) to report earnings of $2.85 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Mohawk Industries’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $3.00 and the lowest is $2.80. Mohawk Industries posted earnings per share of $2.25 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mohawk Industries will report full-year earnings of $8.15 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.10 to $8.30. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $10.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.59 to $10.75. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Mohawk Industries.

Get Mohawk Industries alerts:

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $3.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $1.12. The company had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.49 billion. Mohawk Industries had a return on equity of 6.74% and a net margin of 5.70%. Mohawk Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.75 earnings per share.

MHK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Mohawk Industries from $96.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Mohawk Industries from $75.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Mohawk Industries from $119.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Mohawk Industries from $90.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $114.95.

In other Mohawk Industries news, CEO Jeffrey S. Lorberbaum sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.00, for a total transaction of $378,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 53,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,778,422. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO James Brunk sold 2,048 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $266,240.00. Insiders have sold 67,048 shares of company stock worth $8,465,234 over the last three months. 18.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Mohawk Industries by 10.1% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 951 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The boosted its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 2.0% during the third quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 5,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 1.8% during the third quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 7,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $720,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 4.5% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Finally, Stellar Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 0.9% during the second quarter. Stellar Capital Management LLC now owns 15,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,611,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. 69.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE MHK opened at $132.28 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.42 billion, a PE ratio of 17.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.16. The business’s fifty day moving average is $116.34 and its 200 day moving average is $98.74. Mohawk Industries has a fifty-two week low of $56.62 and a fifty-two week high of $144.37.

About Mohawk Industries

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces in the United States, Europe, Russia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

Further Reading: Golden Cross

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Mohawk Industries (MHK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Mohawk Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mohawk Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.