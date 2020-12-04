6170 (CNSX:ISH) Price Target Raised to $0.47

6170 (CNSX:ISH) had its price objective increased by Fundamental Research from $0.45 to $0.47 in a report published on Tuesday, AR Network reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

“Fundamental Research Corp has issued a report entitled “Inner Spirit Holdings Ltd. (CSE: ISH) Q3 Revenue up 49% QoQ, Second Consecutive Quarter of Positive EBITDA” and dated November 25, 2020. The full report is now at www.researchfrc.com.

Get 6170 alerts:

ISH is an FRC Top Pick



,” the firm’s analyst commented.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.15.

6170 Company Profile

Inner Spirit Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates a network of recreational cannabis stores under the Spiritleaf brand. It sells cannabis and accessories through its stores, as well as operates franchise cannabis dispensary. As of October 26, 2020, it operated 64 Spiritleaf retail cannabis stores in Alberta, British Columbia, Saskatchewan, Ontario, and Newfoundland and Labrador.

See Also: What does an outperform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for 6170 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 6170 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.