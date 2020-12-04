8,329 Shares in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Purchased by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 8,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $376,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Fastenal by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 15,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $678,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in Fastenal by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 16,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $732,000 after acquiring an additional 932 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Fastenal by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,013,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,985,000 after purchasing an additional 366,582 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Fastenal by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,005,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,519,000 after purchasing an additional 134,521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in Fastenal by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 127,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,743,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. 73.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:FAST opened at $47.37 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $46.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.88. The company has a market capitalization of $27.19 billion, a PE ratio of 32.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 4.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Fastenal has a 52-week low of $26.72 and a 52-week high of $49.86.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 18th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. Fastenal had a return on equity of 30.63% and a net margin of 15.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fastenal will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a special dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 1st. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.46%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on FAST shares. BidaskClub lowered Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Fastenal from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. ValuEngine lowered Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. UBS Group initiated coverage on Fastenal in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Argus raised their target price on Fastenal from $43.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Fastenal has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.36.

In other Fastenal news, EVP James C. Jansen sold 35,000 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.50, for a total value of $1,732,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,978,712. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Hsenghung Sam Hsu bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $44.75 per share, for a total transaction of $89,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,750. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 4,100 shares of company stock worth $183,522 in the last 90 days. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Fastenal Company Profile

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

