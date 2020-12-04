A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $9.00 price target on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “A10 Networks, Inc. provides software based application networking solutions. Its solutions enable enterprises, service providers, Web giants, and government organizations to enhance, secure, and optimize the performance of their data center applications and networks. The company delivers its solutions on optimized hardware appliances and as virtual appliances across its Thunder Series and AX Series product families. A10 Networks, Inc. is headquartered in San Jose, California. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on ATEN. Sidoti increased their price target on A10 Networks from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. TheStreet upgraded A10 Networks from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th.

Shares of A10 Networks stock opened at $7.92 on Monday. A10 Networks has a 12-month low of $3.43 and a 12-month high of $9.21. The stock has a market cap of $607.53 million, a P/E ratio of 60.93 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.49 and its 200-day moving average is $7.35.

A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.08. A10 Networks had a return on equity of 13.20% and a net margin of 4.49%. Analysts forecast that A10 Networks will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in A10 Networks by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,531,077 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $35,235,000 after buying an additional 21,791 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in A10 Networks by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,266,438 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $29,054,000 after buying an additional 409,429 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in A10 Networks by 68.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 725,351 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $4,620,000 after buying an additional 293,782 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its position in A10 Networks by 109.9% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 655,303 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $4,463,000 after buying an additional 343,045 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in A10 Networks by 23.9% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 640,740 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $4,082,000 after buying an additional 123,617 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

About A10 Networks

A10 Networks, Inc provides software and hardware solutions in the United States, Japan, other Asia Pacific and EMEA countries, and Latin America. The company offers Thunder application delivery controller (ADC) that provides advanced server load balancing; Lightning ADC, a cloud-native software-as-a-service platform to boost the delivery and security of applications and micro services; and Thunder carrier grade networking product, which offers standards-compliant address and protocol translation services for service provider networks.

