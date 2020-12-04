AA plc (AA.L) (LON:AA) Upgraded to Hold by Jefferies Financial Group

AA plc (AA.L) (LON:AA) was upgraded by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Anlyst Ratings reports. The firm currently has a GBX 35 ($0.46) target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 14.57% from the company’s current price.
AA opened at GBX 30.55 ($0.40) on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $190.12 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.61. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 30.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 29. AA plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 13.32 ($0.17) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 62.01 ($0.81).
AA plc (AA.L) Company Profile
