AA plc (AA.L) (LON:AA) Upgraded to Hold by Jefferies Financial Group

AA plc (AA.L) (LON:AA) was upgraded by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Anlyst Ratings reports. The firm currently has a GBX 35 ($0.46) target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 14.57% from the company’s current price.

AA opened at GBX 30.55 ($0.40) on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $190.12 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.61. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 30.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 29. AA plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 13.32 ($0.17) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 62.01 ($0.81).

AA plc (AA.L) Company Profile

AA plc provides roadside assistance, insurance, and driving services in the United Kingdom. It operates through two segments, Roadside and Insurance. The company offers breakdowns cover for cars, motorcycles, caravans, vans, and towing; car, motorbike, van, and caravan insurance; and loans, savings, mortgage, travel currency card, insurance, and credit card products.

