AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) Raised to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho reissued a buy rating and set a $111.00 price target on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Sunday, September 27th. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on AbbVie from $122.00 to $119.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. They set an outperform rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on AbbVie from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. They set an outperform rating and a $123.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. AbbVie currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $111.67.

Shares of AbbVie stock opened at $104.74 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $93.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.44. The company has a market capitalization of $184.92 billion, a PE ratio of 22.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38. AbbVie has a 52 week low of $62.55 and a 52 week high of $106.38.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 30th. The company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $12.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.71 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 439.24% and a net margin of 18.16%. AbbVie’s quarterly revenue was up 51.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.33 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AbbVie will post 10.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th. This is a boost from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.96%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.80%.

In other AbbVie news, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 51,990 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $5,458,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,990 shares in the company, valued at $5,458,950. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 231,604 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.88, for a total value of $22,437,795.52. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Harding Loevner LP increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 118.4% in the third quarter. Harding Loevner LP now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 70.8% in the third quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie in the second quarter valued at about $44,000. 64.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, France, Spain, Italy, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

