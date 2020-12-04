Accor (OTCMKTS:ACCYY) Given “Overweight” Rating at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued their overweight rating on shares of Accor (OTCMKTS:ACCYY) in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

ACCYY has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Accor in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a hold rating on shares of Accor in a research note on Monday, October 26th. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Accor in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. AlphaValue lowered shares of Accor to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an underperform rating on shares of Accor in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Accor has a consensus rating of Hold.

Get Accor alerts:

Shares of ACCYY opened at $7.33 on Monday. Accor has a 12 month low of $4.30 and a 12 month high of $9.56. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.74.

Accor SA operates a chain of hotels. It operates through three segments: HotelServices, Hotel Assets & Others, and New Businesses. The company owns, operates, manages, and franchises hotels. It also provides digital solutions to independent hotel operators and restaurant owners through D-edge, ResDiary, and Adoria platforms; and hotel booking services for travels agencies and corporates through Gekko solutions.

Featured Story: How is the S&P 500 index different from the DJIA?

Receive News & Ratings for Accor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.