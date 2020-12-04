Acerus Pharmaceuticals Co. (OTCMKTS:ASPCF) Short Interest Up 127.2% in November

Acerus Pharmaceuticals Co. (OTCMKTS:ASPCF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,400 shares, a growth of 127.2% from the October 31st total of 10,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 17,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Shares of ASPCF stock opened at $0.03 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.42. Acerus Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $0.02 and a twelve month high of $0.09. The company has a market capitalization of $25.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.70 and a beta of 1.22.

Acerus Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:ASPCF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. Acerus Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1,596.69% and a negative return on equity of 1,005.57%. The company had revenue of $0.49 million during the quarter.

Acerus Pharmaceuticals Corporation, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of pharmaceutical products for men's and women's health. The company offers Natesto, a nasal gel for testosterone replacement therapy in adult males diagnosed with hypogonadism; Estrace, an oral tablet for the symptomatic relief of menopausal symptoms; and UriVarx, a natural health product that helps reduce symptoms of hyperactive bladder, such as daytime urinary frequency, urgency, and nocturia.

