Adamis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMP) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMP) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

ADMP has been the topic of a number of other reports. Dawson James lowered Adamis Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Maxim Group cut shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Raymond James reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Adamis Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $1.08.

NASDAQ ADMP opened at $0.47 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.65 and its 200 day moving average is $0.73. Adamis Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $0.27 and a twelve month high of $1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $42.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.98 and a beta of 1.62.

Adamis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.05). Adamis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 188.31% and a negative return on equity of 99.57%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Adamis Pharmaceuticals will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ADMP. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals by 426.3% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 61,575 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 49,876 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Adamis Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Adamis Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth about $69,000. 5.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Adamis Pharmaceuticals

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation, a specialty biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes products in the therapeutic areas of allergy and respiratory disease in the United States. The company's specialty pharmaceutical product candidates comprise Symjepi (epinephrine) Injection pre-filled syringe (PFS) for use in the emergency treatment of acute allergic reactions, including anaphylaxis.

