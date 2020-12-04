Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the forty-one brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $77.88.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AMD shares. Craig Hallum raised Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $66.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $9.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Northland Securities downgraded Advanced Micro Devices from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Advanced Micro Devices from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $82.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, November 6th.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

In related news, EVP Rick Bergman sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.88, for a total value of $149,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 73,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,532,958.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 43,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.17, for a total transaction of $3,619,310.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,465,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $123,336,741.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 163,000 shares of company stock valued at $13,273,050 in the last quarter. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 644.7% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 350 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Clear Investment Research LLC acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMD opened at $92.31 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $111.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 124.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 2.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $82.83 and its 200-day moving average is $72.27. Advanced Micro Devices has a 52-week low of $36.75 and a 52-week high of $96.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.28.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.56 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 33.04% and a net margin of 10.17%. The firm’s revenue was up 55.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

See Also: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.