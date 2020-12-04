ageas SA/NV (OTCMKTS:AGESY) Receives “Overweight” Rating from Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of ageas SA/NV (OTCMKTS:AGESY) in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on AGESY. UBS Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of ageas SA/NV in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of ageas SA/NV in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ageas SA/NV from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of ageas SA/NV in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $46.00.

OTCMKTS AGESY opened at $50.96 on Monday. ageas SA/NV has a 1-year low of $26.91 and a 1-year high of $60.83. The company has a market capitalization of $9.91 billion, a PE ratio of 7.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.04.

ageas SA/NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in insurance business in Europe and Asia. It operates through Belgium, United Kingdom, Continental Europe, Asia, and Reinsurance segments. The company primarily offers property, casualty, and life insurance products, as well as pension products; and reinsurance products.

