AgroFresh Solutions (NASDAQ:AGFS) Shares Gap Down to $2.47

AgroFresh Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGFS) shares gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $2.47, but opened at $2.24. AgroFresh Solutions shares last traded at $2.33, with a volume of 322 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised AgroFresh Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th.

Get AgroFresh Solutions alerts:

The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.27 and a 200 day moving average of $2.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 2.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.54 and a beta of 1.13.

AgroFresh Solutions (NASDAQ:AGFS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.57). AgroFresh Solutions had a negative net margin of 42.77% and a negative return on equity of 1.26%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AgroFresh Solutions, Inc. will post -0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AGFS. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of AgroFresh Solutions in the third quarter valued at $26,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in AgroFresh Solutions during the second quarter worth $30,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in AgroFresh Solutions during the second quarter worth $55,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in AgroFresh Solutions by 82.1% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 24,360 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 10,983 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in AgroFresh Solutions during the second quarter worth $98,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.11% of the company’s stock.

AgroFresh Solutions Company Profile (NASDAQ:AGFS)

AgroFresh Solutions, Inc provides science-based solutions, data-driven technologies, and services to enhance the quality and extend the shelf life of fresh produce. It offers solutions in various fresh produce categories, including apples, bananas, cherries, citrus, and pears, as well as avocados, kiwifruits, melons, ornamentals, peaches and nectarines, plums, tomatoes, and others.

Read More: What causes a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for AgroFresh Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AgroFresh Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.