Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) Shares Sold by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC decreased its position in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,954 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,419 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $8,496,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 4.6% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 980,332 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $320,921,000 after purchasing an additional 43,305 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 4.6% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 970,207 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $266,264,000 after purchasing an additional 42,452 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new position in shares of Align Technology in the second quarter valued at approximately $148,017,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 0.8% in the third quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 532,291 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $174,251,000 after purchasing an additional 4,295 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 88.3% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 455,194 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $149,012,000 after purchasing an additional 213,457 shares during the period. 70.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ALGN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Align Technology from $432.00 to $515.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Align Technology from $355.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Align Technology from $460.00 to $515.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Barclays lifted their price target on Align Technology from $300.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Align Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $416.64.

In other news, Director Andrea Lynn Saia sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $470.92, for a total value of $1,177,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Joseph M. Hogan sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $457.41, for a total value of $36,592,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 185,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $84,801,984.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 146,887 shares of company stock valued at $68,176,174. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

ALGN opened at $511.00 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $442.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $329.20. The company has a market cap of $40.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.25, a PEG ratio of 7.96 and a beta of 1.68. Align Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $127.88 and a one year high of $516.29.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $2.02. Align Technology had a return on equity of 68.99% and a net margin of 76.00%. The company had revenue of $734.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $551.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Align Technology, Inc. will post 3.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Align Technology

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

