Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM) Lifted to “Buy” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Alimera Sciences from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $4.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th.

ALIM stock opened at $4.40 on Tuesday. Alimera Sciences has a 1 year low of $2.86 and a 1 year high of $9.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.39. The firm has a market cap of $22.58 million, a P/E ratio of -5.57 and a beta of 1.80.

Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.37. The company had revenue of $12.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.75 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Alimera Sciences will post -0.96 EPS for the current year.

About Alimera Sciences

Alimera Sciences, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of prescription ophthalmic pharmaceuticals in the United States and internationally. It focuses on diseases affecting the back of the eye or retina. The company offers ILUVIEN, an intravitreal implant for the treatment of diabetic macular edema (DME), which is a disease of the retina that affects individuals with diabetes and could lead to severe vision loss and blindness.

