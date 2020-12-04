Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI) Raised to “Buy” at Benchmark

Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI) was upgraded by stock analysts at Benchmark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a $21.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock. Benchmark’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 35.57% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. ValuEngine raised Allegheny Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Allegheny Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Allegheny Technologies from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, Cowen lowered Allegheny Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Allegheny Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.81.

Shares of NYSE:ATI opened at $15.49 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.84. The company has a current ratio of 3.70, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Allegheny Technologies has a 12-month low of $4.95 and a 12-month high of $24.17. The firm has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.89 and a beta of 1.90.

Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $598.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $631.10 million. Allegheny Technologies had a positive return on equity of 1.32% and a negative net margin of 11.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 41.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Allegheny Technologies will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its holdings in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 70.4% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 29,535 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 12,200 shares during the period. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Allegheny Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Allegheny Technologies by 117.7% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 142,720 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,243,000 after purchasing an additional 77,154 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in Allegheny Technologies by 22.6% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 10,438 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,923 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Allegheny Technologies by 292.0% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 379,364 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,308,000 after purchasing an additional 282,586 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.66% of the company’s stock.

Allegheny Technologies Incorporated manufactures and sells specialty materials and components worldwide. The company operates in two segments, High Performance Materials & Components and Advanced Alloys & Solutions. The company produces high performance materials, including titanium and titanium-based alloys; nickel-and cobalt-based alloys and superalloys; zirconium and related alloys, such as hafnium and niobium; powder alloys; and other specialty materials in long product forms of ingots, billets, bars, rods, wires, and shapes and rectangles, as well as seamless tubes, plus precision forgings, castings, components, and machined parts to the aerospace and defense, medical, oil and gas, and electrical energy markets.

