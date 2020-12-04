Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP) Raised to “Buy” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

ARLP has been the topic of several other research reports. BidaskClub raised Alliance Resource Partners from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Alliance Resource Partners from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $3.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alliance Resource Partners currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $5.50.

NASDAQ:ARLP opened at $4.62 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $587.64 million, a PE ratio of -4.20 and a beta of 1.83. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.66. Alliance Resource Partners has a 12 month low of $2.63 and a 12 month high of $12.02.

Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, October 31st. The energy company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.26. The company had revenue of $355.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $344.40 million. Alliance Resource Partners had a positive return on equity of 1.69% and a negative net margin of 9.78%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Alliance Resource Partners will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARLP. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alliance Resource Partners by 207.8% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 59,049 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 39,865 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Alliance Resource Partners by 242.1% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 186,519 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $608,000 after purchasing an additional 132,000 shares during the period. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. acquired a new stake in Alliance Resource Partners in the second quarter valued at about $74,000. CoreCommodity Management LLC lifted its position in Alliance Resource Partners by 14.3% in the second quarter. CoreCommodity Management LLC now owns 32,778 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 4,094 shares during the period. Finally, Fairbanks Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Alliance Resource Partners by 8.8% in the second quarter. Fairbanks Capital Management Inc. now owns 190,486 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $627,000 after purchasing an additional 15,410 shares during the period. 11.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alliance Resource Partners Company Profile

Alliance Resource Partners, L.P., a diversified natural resource company, produces and markets coal primarily to utilities and industrial users in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Illinois Basin, Appalachia, and Minerals. It produces a range of thermal and metallurgical coal with sulfur and heat contents.

