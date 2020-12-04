Alpine Income Property Trust (NASDAQ:PINE) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alpine Income Property Trust (NASDAQ:PINE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $18.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Alpine Income Property Trust Inc. is a real estate investment trust. It owns and operates a portfolio of single-tenant net lease commercial properties. Alpine Income Property Trust Inc. is based in Daytona Beach, United States. “

Shares of PINE opened at $15.44 on Tuesday. Alpine Income Property Trust has a twelve month low of $7.74 and a twelve month high of $19.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.74.

Alpine Income Property Trust (NASDAQ:PINE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 14th. This is a positive change from Alpine Income Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.70%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Alpine Income Property Trust by 0.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 344,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,350,000 after purchasing an additional 1,428 shares in the last quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 1.6% during the third quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 97,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,518,000 after purchasing an additional 1,525 shares in the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in Alpine Income Property Trust by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 83,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,294,000 after buying an additional 11,444 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Alpine Income Property Trust by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 82,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,287,000 after buying an additional 10,100 shares during the period. Finally, RiverPark Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alpine Income Property Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,092,000.

Alpine Income Property Trust Company Profile

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc (NYSE: PINE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires, owns and operates a portfolio of high-quality single-tenant net leased commercial income properties.

