AltaGas Ltd. (ALA.TO) (TSE:ALA) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

AltaGas Ltd. (ALA.TO) (TSE:ALA) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$21.21.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ALA. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on AltaGas Ltd. (ALA.TO) from C$21.00 to C$23.00 in a report on Monday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded AltaGas Ltd. (ALA.TO) from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from C$18.00 to C$20.00 in a report on Monday, October 19th. Cormark upped their price target on AltaGas Ltd. (ALA.TO) from C$19.00 to C$22.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on AltaGas Ltd. (ALA.TO) from C$21.00 to C$22.00 in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, CIBC upped their price target on AltaGas Ltd. (ALA.TO) from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a report on Monday, October 19th.

Get AltaGas Ltd. (ALA.TO) alerts:

ALA stock opened at C$18.83 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.15. The company has a market capitalization of $5.25 billion and a PE ratio of 15.82. AltaGas Ltd. has a 12-month low of C$8.71 and a 12-month high of C$22.74. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$17.63 and its 200 day moving average price is C$16.71.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 24th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.10%. AltaGas Ltd. (ALA.TO)’s payout ratio is currently 80.67%.

AltaGas Ltd. (ALA.TO) Company Profile

AltaGas Ltd. operates as a diversified energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through three segments: Utilities, Midstream, and Power. The Utilities segment owns and operates regulated natural gas distribution utilities in Michigan, Alaska, the District of Columbia, Maryland, and Virginia; and two regulated natural gas storage utilities in the United States serving approximately 1.7 million customers.

Featured Article: What is net income?

Receive News & Ratings for AltaGas Ltd. (ALA.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AltaGas Ltd. (ALA.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.