Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) Director Sells $101,415.60 in Stock

Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) Director Teresa H. Meng sold 1,287 shares of Ambarella stock in a transaction on Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.80, for a total value of $101,415.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $310,156.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

AMBA opened at $88.49 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.28 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a 50-day moving average of $62.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.18. Ambarella, Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.02 and a 12 month high of $90.15.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.04. Ambarella had a negative net margin of 27.64% and a negative return on equity of 12.80%. Equities research analysts predict that Ambarella, Inc. will post -1.46 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMBA. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of Ambarella by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 14,823 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $773,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its stake in shares of Ambarella by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 6,785 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its stake in shares of Ambarella by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 1,502 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Ambarella by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 49,488 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,267,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of Ambarella by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 5,636 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares during the period. 67.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on Ambarella from $82.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Ambarella from $63.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Ambarella in a research report on Friday, September 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $67.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub upgraded Ambarella from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Ambarella from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ambarella presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.14.

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor processing solutions for video that enable high-definition (HD), video capture, analysis, sharing, and display worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, computer vision functionality, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

