America First Multifamily Investors (NASDAQ:ATAX) Raised to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of America First Multifamily Investors (NASDAQ:ATAX) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, BidaskClub raised shares of America First Multifamily Investors from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th.

Shares of America First Multifamily Investors stock opened at $4.09 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.91 and a 200-day moving average of $4.16. America First Multifamily Investors has a 1-year low of $3.52 and a 1-year high of $8.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The company has a market cap of $247.63 million, a PE ratio of 17.04 and a beta of 0.55.

America First Multifamily Investors (NASDAQ:ATAX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The financial services provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.08). America First Multifamily Investors had a return on equity of 4.89% and a net margin of 29.38%.

In other America First Multifamily Investors news, CIO Kenneth Rogozinski purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.15 per share, for a total transaction of $62,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 51,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $214,264.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in America First Multifamily Investors by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 138,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $562,000 after acquiring an additional 4,700 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of America First Multifamily Investors by 10.0% during the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 55,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of America First Multifamily Investors by 1.9% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 365,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,482,000 after buying an additional 6,651 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of America First Multifamily Investors during the third quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of America First Multifamily Investors by 11.2% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 80,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 8,107 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.41% of the company’s stock.

About America First Multifamily Investors

America First Multifamily Investors, L.P. acquires, holds, sells, and deals in a portfolio of mortgage revenue bonds (MRBs) that are issued to provide construction or permanent financing for multifamily and student housing, and commercial properties. It operates through four segments: Mortgage Revenue Bond Investments, MF Properties, Public housing Capital Fund Trust, and Other Investments.

