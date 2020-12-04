American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) Downgraded to Underperform at Raymond James

Raymond James downgraded shares of American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a report published on Monday, AR Network reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. 140166 cut shares of American Airlines Group from a neutral rating to a negative rating and set a $8.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on American Airlines Group in a research report on Friday, November 13th. They issued a neutral rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Berenberg Bank lowered American Airlines Group from a hold rating to a sell rating and dropped their price target for the company from $14.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on American Airlines Group in a research note on Friday, November 13th. They issued a neutral rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on American Airlines Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. They set an underperform rating for the company. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $14.53.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAL opened at $16.09 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.84. The company has a market cap of $9.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.16 and a beta of 1.78. American Airlines Group has a 12 month low of $8.25 and a 12 month high of $30.78.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The airline reported ($5.54) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($5.62) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.81 billion. American Airlines Group had a negative return on equity of 124.31% and a negative net margin of 25.56%. American Airlines Group’s quarterly revenue was down 73.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.42 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that American Airlines Group will post -19.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AAL. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Airlines Group in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in American Airlines Group by 689.1% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,454 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 2,143 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of American Airlines Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 69.5% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,753 shares of the airline’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new stake in shares of American Airlines Group in the second quarter worth $37,000. 53.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. It provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated a mainline fleet of 942 aircraft. It serves 365 destinations in approximately 61 countries, principally from its hubs and gateways in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, London Heathrow, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC American Airlines Group Inc has strategic partnership with JetBlue Airways Corp.

