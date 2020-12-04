American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP) Shares Sold by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC decreased its stake in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 105,080 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,544 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $8,588,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AEP. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new position in American Electric Power in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of American Electric Power by 131.2% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 497 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period. Balentine LLC increased its position in American Electric Power by 48.5% in the 2nd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 661 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new stake in American Electric Power in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, TFC Financial Management bought a new position in American Electric Power during the 3rd quarter valued at $57,000. 73.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get American Electric Power alerts:

Shares of NYSE AEP opened at $84.74 on Friday. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.14 and a twelve month high of $104.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The company has a market capitalization of $42.06 billion, a PE ratio of 22.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.30. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.15.

American Electric Power (NYSE:AEP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The utilities provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.03. American Electric Power had a net margin of 12.56% and a return on equity of 10.24%. The firm had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.21 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 9th. This is a positive change from American Electric Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is 69.81%.

In other American Electric Power news, EVP Paul Chodak III sold 2,024 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.67, for a total value of $183,516.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $596,608.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research reissued a “peer perform” rating on shares of American Electric Power in a research note on Monday, November 16th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on American Electric Power from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on American Electric Power from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Barclays raised their target price on American Electric Power from $93.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded American Electric Power from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.88.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

See Also: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Receive News & Ratings for American Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.