American Express (NYSE:AXP) Stake Cut by Cetera Advisors LLC

Cetera Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,997 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 2,564 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $1,002,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Provident Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in American Express in the third quarter valued at $42,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in American Express in the third quarter valued at $50,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC lifted its stake in American Express by 150.0% in the third quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 500 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in American Express by 73.8% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 511 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keebeck Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in American Express in the second quarter valued at $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on AXP shares. Bank of America cut American Express from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $106.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on American Express from $115.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. UBS Group raised American Express from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $90.00 to $116.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered American Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $126.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on American Express from $97.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.58.

Shares of AXP opened at $123.12 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $107.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $100.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.55, a P/E/G ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 1.37. American Express has a 1-year low of $67.00 and a 1-year high of $138.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 23rd. The payment services company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $8.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.71 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 21.31% and a net margin of 8.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.08 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that American Express will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 10th. Investors of record on Friday, October 9th were paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.98%.

In other American Express news, insider Douglas E. Buckminster sold 14,827 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.85, for a total transaction of $1,435,994.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 96,633 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,358,906.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Anna Marrs sold 2,064 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.56, for a total value of $246,771.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; expense management products and services; and lifestyle services.

