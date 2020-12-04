American Finance Trust (NASDAQ:AFIN) Raised to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of American Finance Trust (NASDAQ:AFIN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.
A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on AFIN. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of American Finance Trust from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 9th. BidaskClub raised shares of American Finance Trust from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a hold rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of American Finance Trust in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut American Finance Trust from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $9.50.
NASDAQ:AFIN opened at $7.48 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $814.10 million, a P/E ratio of -19.18 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.18. American Finance Trust has a fifty-two week low of $4.20 and a fifty-two week high of $14.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in American Finance Trust by 31.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 51,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 12,297 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in American Finance Trust by 78.0% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,319,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,473,000 after purchasing an additional 578,189 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of American Finance Trust by 23.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 17,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 3,398 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of American Finance Trust by 2.3% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 170,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,353,000 after buying an additional 3,902 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of American Finance Trust by 14.5% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 32,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 4,098 shares during the last quarter. 46.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About American Finance Trust
American Finance Trust, Inc (Nasdaq: AFIN) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the Nasdaq focused on acquiring and managing a diversified portfolio of primarily service-oriented and traditional retail and distribution related commercial real estate properties in the U.S.
