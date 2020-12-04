American Finance Trust (NASDAQ:AFIN) Raised to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of American Finance Trust (NASDAQ:AFIN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on AFIN. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of American Finance Trust from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 9th. BidaskClub raised shares of American Finance Trust from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a hold rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of American Finance Trust in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut American Finance Trust from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $9.50.

Get American Finance Trust alerts:

NASDAQ:AFIN opened at $7.48 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $814.10 million, a P/E ratio of -19.18 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.18. American Finance Trust has a fifty-two week low of $4.20 and a fifty-two week high of $14.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

American Finance Trust (NASDAQ:AFIN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.32). American Finance Trust had a negative return on equity of 1.72% and a negative net margin of 9.37%. Research analysts forecast that American Finance Trust will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in American Finance Trust by 31.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 51,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 12,297 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in American Finance Trust by 78.0% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,319,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,473,000 after purchasing an additional 578,189 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of American Finance Trust by 23.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 17,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 3,398 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of American Finance Trust by 2.3% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 170,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,353,000 after buying an additional 3,902 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of American Finance Trust by 14.5% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 32,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 4,098 shares during the last quarter. 46.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About American Finance Trust

American Finance Trust, Inc (Nasdaq: AFIN) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the Nasdaq focused on acquiring and managing a diversified portfolio of primarily service-oriented and traditional retail and distribution related commercial real estate properties in the U.S.

Read More: How to track put option volume

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for American Finance Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Finance Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.