American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS) Shares Gap Down to $2.17

American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS) shares gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $2.17, but opened at $1.93. American Shared Hospital Services shares last traded at $1.93, with a volume of 1 shares traded.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in American Shared Hospital Services stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS) by 1,908.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,109 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,610 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned 0.53% of American Shared Hospital Services worth $55,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

American Shared Hospital Services Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS)

American Shared Hospital Services leases radiosurgery and radiation therapy equipment to health care providers. The company offers radiosurgery equipment for the Gamma Knife stereotactic radiosurgery, a non-invasive procedure to treat malignant and benign brain tumors, and arteriovenous malformations, as well as for trigeminal neuralgia.

Featured Article: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for American Shared Hospital Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Shared Hospital Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.