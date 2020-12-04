American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) Holdings Lowered by First Allied Advisory Services Inc.

First Allied Advisory Services Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,685 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 525 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $1,403,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in American Water Works by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 9,348 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,354,000 after acquiring an additional 797 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of American Water Works by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 350,216 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,691,000 after purchasing an additional 87,407 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. raised its stake in shares of American Water Works by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 259,841 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,627,000 after purchasing an additional 2,987 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in shares of American Water Works by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 43,668 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,327,000 after purchasing an additional 3,813 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quilter Plc raised its stake in shares of American Water Works by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 81,487 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,806,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091 shares in the last quarter. 78.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AWK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays raised their price target on American Water Works from $138.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $169.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “hold” rating on shares of American Water Works in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, HSBC raised American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, November 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. American Water Works has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $144.62.

Shares of American Water Works stock opened at $152.48 on Friday. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $92.00 and a 12 month high of $172.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market cap of $27.64 billion, a PE ratio of 41.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.19. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $156.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $142.52.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. American Water Works had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 17.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.33 earnings per share. Analysts expect that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 3.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 10th were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 9th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. American Water Works’s payout ratio is presently 60.94%.

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 16 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, such as food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

