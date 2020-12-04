Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on ABCB. TheStreet upgraded Ameris Bancorp from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Stephens restated an overweight rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Ameris Bancorp in a research note on Monday, October 19th. BidaskClub raised shares of Ameris Bancorp from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Saturday, October 31st. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Ameris Bancorp from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Ameris Bancorp from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $31.17.

Get Ameris Bancorp alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ABCB opened at $35.45 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $31.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.74 and a beta of 1.44. Ameris Bancorp has a 12-month low of $17.12 and a 12-month high of $44.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The bank reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.80. Ameris Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.68% and a net margin of 20.24%. The business had revenue of $321.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $219.51 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Ameris Bancorp will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABCB. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 59.0% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,126,887 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,670,000 after acquiring an additional 418,171 shares during the period. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp in the second quarter valued at about $6,841,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Ameris Bancorp by 2.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,070,478 shares of the bank’s stock worth $229,403,000 after buying an additional 230,694 shares in the last quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC increased its stake in Ameris Bancorp by 44.0% during the third quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 397,155 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,047,000 after acquiring an additional 121,376 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Ameris Bancorp by 26.2% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 528,901 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,474,000 after acquiring an additional 109,735 shares in the last quarter. 71.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ameris Bancorp

Ameris Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Ameris Bank that provides banking services to retail and commercial customers primarily in Georgia, Alabama, Florida, and South Carolina. The company operates through five segments: Banking Division, Retail Mortgage Division, Warehouse Lending Division, SBA Division, and Premium Finance Division.

Featured Story: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Ameris Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameris Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.