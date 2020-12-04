AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) Shares Acquired by Axa S.A.

Axa S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,093 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Axa S.A.’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $6,502,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 0.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,431,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,107,954,000 after buying an additional 66,502 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 12.3% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,266,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $698,762,000 after buying an additional 794,449 shares during the period. FIL Ltd boosted its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 40.0% during the second quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,150,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,477,000 after buying an additional 900,744 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 35.9% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,932,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,225,000 after buying an additional 510,954 shares during the period. Finally, Coho Partners Ltd. raised its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 11.3% during the third quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 1,781,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,659,000 after purchasing an additional 181,421 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ABC opened at $101.50 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.73 billion, a PE ratio of -6.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.57. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 1 year low of $72.06 and a 1 year high of $111.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $101.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $49.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.93 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a negative net margin of 1.80% and a positive return on equity of 65.93%. AmerisourceBergen’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.61 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 8.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 16th were issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 13th. This is a boost from AmerisourceBergen’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.28%.

In other AmerisourceBergen news, EVP John G. Chou sold 5,602 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.89, for a total transaction of $548,379.78. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,397 shares in the company, valued at $5,618,592.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gina Clark sold 3,097 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.20, for a total transaction of $291,737.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,395,384.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,301 shares of company stock valued at $1,371,635 over the last quarter. 28.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $104.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Mizuho boosted their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. TheStreet downgraded shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “b+” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $118.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $121.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.90.

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

