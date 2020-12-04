AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) Shares Purchased by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) by 4.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 836,665 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,908 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.41% of AmerisourceBergen worth $81,090,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 45.8% in the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its position in AmerisourceBergen by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 5,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Strategy Asset Managers LLC grew its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 2,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 20,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. 61.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other AmerisourceBergen news, EVP Gina Clark sold 3,097 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.20, for a total value of $291,737.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,395,384.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP John G. Chou sold 5,602 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.89, for a total value of $548,379.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,397 shares in the company, valued at $5,618,592.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,301 shares of company stock worth $1,371,635 over the last three months. 28.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ABC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $104.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. TheStreet cut AmerisourceBergen from a “b+” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $118.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. UBS Group lifted their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $99.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $121.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.90.

NYSE ABC opened at $101.50 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.60. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 1-year low of $72.06 and a 1-year high of $111.25.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $49.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.93 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a positive return on equity of 65.93% and a negative net margin of 1.80%. AmerisourceBergen’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.61 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 8.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 16th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 13th. This is a positive change from AmerisourceBergen’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. AmerisourceBergen’s payout ratio is 22.28%.

AmerisourceBergen Company Profile

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

