Analysts Anticipate OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) Will Announce Earnings of $0.04 Per Share

Equities analysts expect OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) to post $0.04 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for OPKO Health’s earnings. OPKO Health posted earnings per share of ($0.06) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 166.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that OPKO Health will report full year earnings of $0.01 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.02) to $0.03. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.05) to $0.15. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for OPKO Health.

OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The biotechnology company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04. The business had revenue of $428.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $375.30 million. OPKO Health had a negative return on equity of 7.96% and a negative net margin of 20.69%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on OPK. Zacks Investment Research raised OPKO Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. ValuEngine cut OPKO Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, BidaskClub lowered OPKO Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.00.

In other OPKO Health news, CEO Phillip Md Et Al Frost purchased 600,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.45 per share, for a total transaction of $2,070,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,068,951 shares in the company, valued at $10,587,880.95. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 40.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of OPK. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in OPKO Health in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of OPKO Health in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of OPKO Health in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Heron Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of OPKO Health in the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of OPKO Health in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors own 29.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OPK stock opened at $4.62 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of -14.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 1.90. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. OPKO Health has a 52-week low of $1.12 and a 52-week high of $6.47.

About OPKO Health

OPKO Health, Inc, a healthcare company, engages in the diagnostics and pharmaceuticals businesses in the United States, Ireland, Chile, Spain, Israel, Mexico, and internationally. The company's Diagnostics segment operates BioReference Laboratories, a clinical laboratory that offers laboratory testing services.

