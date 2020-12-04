Analysts Anticipate Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.82 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM) will post earnings of ($0.82) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Rhythm Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.78) and the lowest is ($0.86). Rhythm Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($0.78) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.1%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, March 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Rhythm Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($3.04) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.07) to ($3.02). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($2.35) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.12) to ($0.62). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Rhythm Pharmaceuticals.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.77) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80) by $0.03.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.25.

Shares of RYTM opened at $28.98 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.76. The company has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.76 and a beta of 1.30. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $12.99 and a 1-year high of $34.27.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RYTM. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $6,725,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 15.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,971,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,954,000 after buying an additional 260,210 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 450.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 256,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,712,000 after buying an additional 209,649 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $1,957,000. Finally, Mangrove Partners bought a new stake in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $1,274,000. 92.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of rare genetic disorders. The company's lead product candidate is setmelanotide, a melanocortin-4 receptor, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat pro-opiomelanocortin (POMC) and leptin receptor deficiency obesity, and Bardet-Biedl and AlstrÃ¶m syndrome; and is in Phase II clinical trials for treating POMC or LEPR heterozygous deficiency obesities, steroid receptor coactivator 1 deficiency obesity, SH2B1 deficiency obesity, MC4 receptor deficiency obesity, Smith-Magenis syndrome obesity, POMC epigenetic disorders, and other MC4R disorders.

