Analysts Issue Forecasts for Veeva Systems Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:VEEV)

Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson increased their FY2022 earnings estimates for Veeva Systems in a report released on Wednesday, December 2nd. DA Davidson analyst R. Jaluria now expects that the technology company will post earnings per share of $2.12 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.07. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $285.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $323.00 to $332.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $293.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $310.00 to $327.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Veeva Systems has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $281.25.

Shares of VEEV opened at $273.90 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $41.31 billion, a PE ratio of 132.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s fifty day moving average is $282.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $258.88. Veeva Systems has a fifty-two week low of $118.11 and a fifty-two week high of $313.99.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 30th. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $377.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $361.86 million. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 25.60% and a return on equity of 15.77%. The company’s revenue was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.60 EPS.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VEEV. Summit X LLC bought a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Veeva Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 81.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 178 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. 79.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CAO Michele O’connor sold 91 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.00, for a total transaction of $25,298.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.45, for a total transaction of $1,327,250.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,632,782.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,910 shares of company stock valued at $6,628,634 in the last three months. Insiders own 14.38% of the company’s stock.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of multichannel customer relationship management applications, commercial data warehouse, allocation and alignment applications, master data management application, and data and services; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including medical, sales, and marketing, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

