Analyzing Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) & Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO)

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) and Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends and profitability.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

61.2% of Check Point Software Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 64.5% of Domo shares are owned by institutional investors. 29.0% of Check Point Software Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 15.5% of Domo shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Check Point Software Technologies and Domo’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Check Point Software Technologies $1.99 billion 8.73 $825.70 million $5.51 21.74 Domo $173.40 million 6.46 -$125.66 million ($4.57) -8.37

Check Point Software Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than Domo. Domo is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Check Point Software Technologies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Check Point Software Technologies has a beta of 0.65, meaning that its share price is 35% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Domo has a beta of 3.08, meaning that its share price is 208% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Check Point Software Technologies and Domo, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Check Point Software Technologies 2 14 4 0 2.10 Domo 0 3 3 0 2.50

Check Point Software Technologies currently has a consensus price target of $120.95, suggesting a potential upside of 0.99%. Domo has a consensus price target of $44.83, suggesting a potential upside of 17.18%. Given Domo’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Domo is more favorable than Check Point Software Technologies.

Profitability

This table compares Check Point Software Technologies and Domo’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Check Point Software Technologies 41.47% 25.10% 15.40% Domo -53.38% N/A -49.22%

Summary

Check Point Software Technologies beats Domo on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Check Point Software Technologies

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network security, endpoint security, data security, and management solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th and 6th generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile; Check Point Network Security, security gateways and software platforms that support small business and large enterprise data center and telco-grade environment; and Check Point SandBlast family for threat prevention and zero-day protections. The company also offers Check Point CloudGuard cloud security product that delivers threat prevention security, cloud visibility, cloud security posture management, and workload protection solutions for enterprise cloud networks, data, and applications; Check Point SandBlast Mobile for mobile security in iOS and Android devices; and Check Point Security Management, which offers security management through a single console that streamlines security operations and provides visibility into policy administration and threat analysis. In addition, the company provides technical customer support programs and plans; professional services in implementing, upgrading, and optimizing Check Point products comprising design planning and security implementation; and certification and educational training services on Check Point products. It sells its products and services to enterprises, service providers, small and medium sized businesses, and consumers through a network of channel partners, such as distributors, resellers, system integrators, original equipment manufacturers, and managed security service providers. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

About Domo

Domo, Inc. operates a cloud-based platform in the United States. Its platform digitally connects from the chief executive officer to the frontline employee with the people, data, and systems in an organization, giving them access to real-time data and insights, and allowing them to manage business from smartphones. The company was formerly known as Domo Technologies, Inc. and changed its name to Domo, Inc. in December 2011. Domo, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in American Fork, Utah.

