Analyzing JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) & Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:PEI)

JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) and Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:PEI) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

76.0% of JBG SMITH Properties shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.3% of Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust shares are held by institutional investors. 8.3% of JBG SMITH Properties shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 3.3% of Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of recent ratings for JBG SMITH Properties and Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score JBG SMITH Properties 0 2 0 0 2.00 Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust 2 0 0 0 1.00

JBG SMITH Properties presently has a consensus target price of $32.00, suggesting a potential upside of 0.25%. Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust has a consensus target price of $0.85, suggesting a potential downside of 26.09%. Given JBG SMITH Properties’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe JBG SMITH Properties is more favorable than Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares JBG SMITH Properties and Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio JBG SMITH Properties $647.77 million 6.53 $65.57 million $1.61 19.83 Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust $336.79 million 0.27 -$10.87 million $1.05 1.10

JBG SMITH Properties has higher revenue and earnings than Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust. Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than JBG SMITH Properties, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

JBG SMITH Properties has a beta of 0.65, meaning that its stock price is 35% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust has a beta of 2.14, meaning that its stock price is 114% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares JBG SMITH Properties and Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets JBG SMITH Properties 2.87% 0.52% 0.29% Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust -8.63% -6.48% -1.11%

Summary

JBG SMITH Properties beats Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust on 12 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

JBG SMITH Properties Company Profile

JBG SMITH is an S&P 400 company that owns, operates, invests in and develops a dynamic portfolio of high-growth mixed-use properties in and around Washington, DC. Through an intense focus on placemaking, JBG SMITH cultivates vibrant, amenity-rich, walkable neighborhoods throughout the Capital region, including National Landing where it serves as the exclusive developer for Amazon's new headquarters. JBG SMITH's portfolio currently comprises 20.7 million square feet of high-growth office, multifamily and retail assets, 98% at our share of which are Metro-served. It also maintains a development pipeline encompassing 17.1 million square feet of mixed-use development opportunities.

Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

PREIT (NYSE:PEI) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns and manages quality properties in compelling markets. PREIT's robust portfolio of carefully curated retail and lifestyle offerings mixed with destination dining and entertainment experiences are located primarily in the densely-populated eastern U.S. with concentrations in the mid-Atlantic's top MSAs. Since 2012, the Company has driven a transformation guided by an emphasis on portfolio quality and balance sheet strength driven by disciplined capital expenditures. On November 1, 2020, Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the District of Delaware.

