Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) Cut to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

PLAN has been the subject of several other reports. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Anaplan from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Anaplan from $66.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Anaplan from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Mizuho upped their target price on Anaplan from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Anaplan from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $66.67.

Shares of PLAN opened at $70.78 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $62.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -65.54 and a beta of 2.02. Anaplan has a 52 week low of $26.04 and a 52 week high of $72.64.

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 23rd. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.05. Anaplan had a negative return on equity of 46.17% and a negative net margin of 36.81%. On average, analysts expect that Anaplan will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Sandesh Kaveripatnam sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.01, for a total value of $804,120.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 90,318 shares in the company, valued at $6,052,209.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Frank Calderoni sold 263,274 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.23, for a total value of $14,803,897.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,243,562 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,925,491.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 593,896 shares of company stock worth $34,665,826 in the last quarter. 7.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PLAN. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Anaplan during the third quarter valued at about $53,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its position in Anaplan by 289.6% during the second quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028 shares in the last quarter. Summit X LLC purchased a new stake in Anaplan during the third quarter valued at about $75,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Anaplan by 31.3% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Anaplan during the second quarter valued at about $96,000. Institutional investors own 94.74% of the company’s stock.

About Anaplan

Anaplan, Inc provides a cloud-based connected planning platform to connect organizations and people. Its platform unites traditionally distinct or disconnected database structures, including relational, columnar, and online analytical processing with in-memory data storage and calculation that is used in connecting various areas of an organization, such as finance, sales, supply chain, marketing, human resources, and operations.

