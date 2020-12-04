Andrew Jonathan Stone Sells 2,500 Shares of Gamma Communications plc (GAMA.L) (LON:GAMA) Stock

Gamma Communications plc (GAMA.L) (LON:GAMA) insider Andrew Jonathan Stone sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,620 ($21.17), for a total transaction of £40,500 ($52,913.51).

Andrew Jonathan Stone also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 30th, Andrew Jonathan Stone sold 26,350 shares of Gamma Communications plc (GAMA.L) stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,620 ($21.17), for a total transaction of £426,870 ($557,708.39).

On Monday, October 5th, Andrew Jonathan Stone sold 88,000 shares of Gamma Communications plc (GAMA.L) stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,656 ($21.64), for a total transaction of £1,457,280 ($1,903,945.65).

LON GAMA opened at GBX 1,590 ($20.77) on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,657.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 1,520.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion and a P/E ratio of 40.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.29. Gamma Communications plc has a 12-month low of GBX 910 ($11.89) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,805.79 ($23.59).

Gamma Communications plc (GAMA.L) (LON:GAMA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 8th. The company reported GBX 23.50 ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of GBX 23.60 ($0.31) by GBX (0.10) ($0.00). As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Gamma Communications plc will post 1989.9999095 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gamma Communications plc (GAMA.L) Company Profile

Gamma Communications plc provides communications and software services for business in the United Kingdom and internationally. It offers strategic services, such as collaboration, cloud PBX, SIP trunking, inbound call control, and network services; enabling services, including ethernet, broadband, and mobile; and traditional call and line services.

