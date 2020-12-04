Aperam (OTCMKTS:APEMY) Given Overweight Rating at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley restated their overweight rating on shares of Aperam (OTCMKTS:APEMY) in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports.
APEMY has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Aperam in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Aperam from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Aperam from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, ValuEngine raised Aperam from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aperam presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $33.00.
Shares of OTCMKTS:APEMY opened at $39.03 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.92 and a beta of 2.12. Aperam has a 52 week low of $16.45 and a 52 week high of $39.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $32.38 and a 200 day moving average of $29.63.
About Aperam
Aperam SA, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells stainless and specialty steel products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Stainless & Electrical Steel; Services & Solutions; and Alloys & Specialties. It offers stainless and electrical steel products, including grain oriented, non-grain oriented, and non-grain oriented semi-processed steel products.
