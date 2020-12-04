Aperam (OTCMKTS:APEMY) Given Overweight Rating at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley restated their overweight rating on shares of Aperam (OTCMKTS:APEMY) in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

APEMY has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Aperam in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Aperam from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Aperam from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, ValuEngine raised Aperam from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aperam presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $33.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:APEMY opened at $39.03 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.92 and a beta of 2.12. Aperam has a 52 week low of $16.45 and a 52 week high of $39.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $32.38 and a 200 day moving average of $29.63.

Aperam (OTCMKTS:APEMY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $982.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $971.10 million. Aperam had a net margin of 2.78% and a return on equity of 4.59%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Aperam will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

About Aperam

Aperam SA, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells stainless and specialty steel products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Stainless & Electrical Steel; Services & Solutions; and Alloys & Specialties. It offers stainless and electrical steel products, including grain oriented, non-grain oriented, and non-grain oriented semi-processed steel products.

