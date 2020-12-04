Apollo Medical (NASDAQ:AMEH) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Apollo Medical (NASDAQ:AMEH) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $20.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. engages in the provision of healthcare services. It offers integrated care, inpatient and physician alignment solutions. The company focuses on physicians providing high-quality medical care, population health management and care coordination for patients, particularly senior patients and patients with multiple chronic conditions. Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Glendale, CA. “

AMEH opened at $17.68 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $959.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.01, a PEG ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.49. Apollo Medical has a 1 year low of $9.27 and a 1 year high of $19.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.45.

Apollo Medical (NASDAQ:AMEH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.23. Apollo Medical had a return on equity of 16.69% and a net margin of 5.01%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Apollo Medical will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Apollo Medical news, insider Adrian Vazquez sold 5,783 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.15, for a total value of $104,961.45. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 479,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,695,483.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Thomas S. Lam purchased 5,000 shares of Apollo Medical stock in a transaction on Monday, September 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.28 per share, with a total value of $86,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 626,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,817,867.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 11,000 shares of company stock valued at $192,850. Insiders own 11.87% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Apollo Medical by 47.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,467,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,322,000 after purchasing an additional 469,248 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Apollo Medical by 77.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,357,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,396,000 after purchasing an additional 590,536 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Apollo Medical by 23.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 329,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,903,000 after purchasing an additional 62,746 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Apollo Medical by 18.1% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 137,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,262,000 after purchasing an additional 20,982 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Apollo Medical by 162.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 120,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,086,000 after acquiring an additional 74,294 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.51% of the company’s stock.

About Apollo Medical

Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc, a physician-centric integrated population health management company, provides medical care services. The company offers care coordination services to patients, families, primary care physicians, specialists, acute care hospitals, alternative sites of inpatient care, physician groups, and health plans.

