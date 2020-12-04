Apollo Medical (NASDAQ:AMEH) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Apollo Medical (NASDAQ:AMEH) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. engages in the provision of healthcare services. It offers integrated care, inpatient and physician alignment solutions. The company focuses on physicians providing high-quality medical care, population health management and care coordination for patients, particularly senior patients and patients with multiple chronic conditions. Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Glendale, CA. “

Apollo Medical stock opened at $17.68 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $959.42 million, a PE ratio of 19.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.49. Apollo Medical has a 1-year low of $9.27 and a 1-year high of $19.68.

Apollo Medical (NASDAQ:AMEH) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.23. Apollo Medical had a net margin of 5.01% and a return on equity of 16.69%. Research analysts forecast that Apollo Medical will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Adrian Vazquez sold 5,783 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.15, for a total value of $104,961.45. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 479,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,695,483.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Thomas S. Lam purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.28 per share, for a total transaction of $86,400.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 626,034 shares in the company, valued at $10,817,867.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 11,000 shares of company stock worth $192,850 in the last ninety days. 11.87% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AMEH. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Apollo Medical by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 30,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after buying an additional 3,472 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Apollo Medical by 34.7% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 64,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 16,700 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Apollo Medical by 97.7% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 12,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 6,200 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Apollo Medical during the 2nd quarter valued at $217,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Apollo Medical during the 2nd quarter valued at $368,000. 8.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Apollo Medical

Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc, a physician-centric integrated population health management company, provides medical care services. The company offers care coordination services to patients, families, primary care physicians, specialists, acute care hospitals, alternative sites of inpatient care, physician groups, and health plans.

