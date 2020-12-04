Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) Cut to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Appian from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Appian from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $94.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Barclays lowered shares of Appian from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. Truist raised their target price on shares of Appian from $52.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Appian from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $64.10.

APPN stock opened at $147.10 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.30 billion, a PE ratio of -267.45 and a beta of 1.98. Appian has a 12 month low of $29.07 and a 12 month high of $216.41.

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $77.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.86 million. Appian had a negative net margin of 13.00% and a negative return on equity of 15.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.18) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Appian will post -0.6 EPS for the current year.

In other Appian news, Director Michael G. Devine sold 10,000 shares of Appian stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.01, for a total value of $690,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,356,253.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc sold 172,366 shares of Appian stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.85, for a total transaction of $24,277,751.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 372,083 shares of company stock worth $44,853,892. 50.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of Appian in the 3rd quarter valued at $209,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Appian by 93.0% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 902 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Appian by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 21,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,378,000 after purchasing an additional 1,187 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Appian by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 88,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,698,000 after purchasing an additional 8,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Appian in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors own 38.58% of the company’s stock.

Appian Company Profile

Appian Corporation provides low-code automation platform that enables organizations to develop various applications in the United States and internationally. The company's platform automates the creation of forms, data flows, records, reports, and other software elements that are needed to be manually coded.

