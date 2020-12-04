Applied Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ:AGTC) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Applied Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ:AGTC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It develops gene therapy products for inherited orphan ophthalmology diseases. Its lead product candidates in the preclinical stage include treatments for X-linked retinoschisis, Achromatopsia, and X-linked retinitis pigmentosa, which are diseases of the eye caused by mutations in single genes. Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation is headquartered in Alachua, Florida. “

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on AGTC. ValuEngine cut shares of Applied Genetic Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Roth Capital upped their target price on shares of Applied Genetic Technologies from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Applied Genetic Technologies in a research note on Friday, November 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $14.58.

Shares of Applied Genetic Technologies stock opened at $4.67 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.31. The company has a current ratio of 5.27, a quick ratio of 5.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market capitalization of $120.79 million, a PE ratio of -2.19 and a beta of 2.31. Applied Genetic Technologies has a 12 month low of $2.29 and a 12 month high of $10.42.

Applied Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ:AGTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.07). Analysts predict that Applied Genetic Technologies will post -2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AGTC. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies by 232.3% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,447 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 5,206 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $118,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies by 572.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 72,605 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 61,809 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.12% of the company’s stock.

About Applied Genetic Technologies

Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops transformational genetic therapies for patients suffering from rare and debilitating diseases. The company's advanced product candidates consist of three ophthalmology development programs across two targets, including X-linked retinitis pigmentosa, which has completed Phase I/II clinical trials; and achromatopsia that is in Phase I/II clinical trials.

