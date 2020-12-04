Applied Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLT) Shares Sold by Virtus ETF Advisers LLC

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Applied Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLT) by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,571 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,034 shares during the quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC’s holdings in Applied Therapeutics were worth $157,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in APLT. FMR LLC raised its stake in Applied Therapeutics by 64.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,956,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,716,000 after purchasing an additional 768,765 shares during the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Applied Therapeutics by 27.5% in the 2nd quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 754,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,267,000 after purchasing an additional 162,780 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Applied Therapeutics by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 615,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,251,000 after purchasing an additional 67,462 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC raised its stake in Applied Therapeutics by 25.8% in the 3rd quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 505,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,485,000 after purchasing an additional 103,744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust raised its stake in Applied Therapeutics by 42.6% in the 3rd quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 503,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,453,000 after purchasing an additional 150,522 shares during the last quarter. 52.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Applied Therapeutics alerts:

NASDAQ APLT opened at $20.66 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $464.60 million, a PE ratio of -4.34 and a beta of 1.31. Applied Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.58 and a twelve month high of $57.39. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.24.

Applied Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APLT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported ($1.33) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.02) by ($0.31). Analysts expect that Applied Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

APLT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub downgraded Applied Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 31st. ValuEngine raised Applied Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Truist initiated coverage on Applied Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Applied Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Applied Therapeutics from $64.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.43.

In related news, insider Riccardo Perfetti sold 1,660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.07, for a total transaction of $31,656.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,656.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Leslie D. Funtleyder sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.07, for a total value of $602,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 47,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $946,260.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,255 shares of company stock valued at $664,737 over the last 90 days. 31.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Applied Therapeutics

Applied Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel products to target cardiovascular disease, galactosemia, and diabetic complications. Its lead product candidate is AT-007 that is in phase I/II for the treatment of galactosemia; AT-001 that is in phase II clinical trials for treating diabetic cardiomyopathy, as well as is in phase I clinical trials to treat diabetic peripheral neuropathy; and AT-003 that is in phase I clinical trial for the treatment diabetic retinopathy.

Read More: Conference Calls

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.