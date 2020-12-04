Aqua Metals (NASDAQ:AQMS) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aqua Metals (NASDAQ:AQMS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Aqua Metals, Inc. is involved in the business of recycling lead through a process called AquaRefining(TM). Its AquaRefining process elements consists of non-toxic solvent that dissolves lead compounds and an electro-chemical process and electrolyze that converts the dissolved lead compounds into pure, primary grade lead. The Company’s AquaRefining process generates outputs consists of primary lead ingots; lead acid batteries grade lead alloy ingots; cleaned plastic chips, recovered from battery casings and sulphuric acid. Aqua Metals, Inc. is based in Oakland, California. “

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Aqua Metals from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Oppenheimer reissued a buy rating and issued a $2.00 price target on shares of Aqua Metals in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th.

Shares of NASDAQ:AQMS opened at $1.18 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Aqua Metals has a 12-month low of $0.33 and a 12-month high of $1.60. The company has a market cap of $72.19 million, a P/E ratio of -3.19 and a beta of 1.62.

Aqua Metals (NASDAQ:AQMS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The business services provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.04. Aqua Metals had a negative net margin of 842.07% and a negative return on equity of 47.86%. The company had revenue of $0.09 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Aqua Metals will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aqua Metals in the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in Aqua Metals by 13.7% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 94,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 11,333 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Aqua Metals by 67.0% in the third quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 62,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC increased its holdings in Aqua Metals by 15.4% in the second quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 732,783 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,026,000 after buying an additional 97,722 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in Aqua Metals by 125.0% in the third quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. now owns 45,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. 13.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aqua Metals Company Profile

Aqua Metals, Inc engages in the recycling of lead primarily in the United States. It produces and sells lead bullion, lead compounds, and plastics. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in McCarran, Nevada.

