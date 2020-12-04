ASLAN Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ASLN) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ASLN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $2.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It develops drugs, medicines and novel therapeutics for the treatment of patients with oncology, respiratory and inflammatory diseases. The company’s product portfolio includes Varlitinib, ASLAN004, ASLAN002 and ASLAN003 both are in clinical stage. ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited is based in Singapore. “

Shares of ASLN stock opened at $1.84 on Tuesday. ASLAN Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $0.83 and a 1-year high of $2.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.75. The company has a market cap of $58.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.70 and a beta of 2.50.

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ASLN) last announced its earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.01). Sell-side analysts predict that ASLAN Pharmaceuticals will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in ASLAN Pharmaceuticals stock. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited (NASDAQ:ASLN) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 427,141 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,691 shares during the quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. owned 1.33% of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals worth $812,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 10.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited, a clinical-stage immunology and oncology focused biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing various treatments to transform the lives of patients. The company's clinical portfolio comprises ASLAN004, a monoclonal therapy that is being developed in atopic dermatitis and other immunology indications; and a small molecule inhibitor targeting oncology.

