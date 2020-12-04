ASLAN Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ASLN) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ASLN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It develops drugs, medicines and novel therapeutics for the treatment of patients with oncology, respiratory and inflammatory diseases. The company’s product portfolio includes Varlitinib, ASLAN004, ASLAN002 and ASLAN003 both are in clinical stage. ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited is based in Singapore. “

Get ASLAN Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ASLN opened at $1.84 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.75. ASLAN Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $0.83 and a 52-week high of $2.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.97 million, a P/E ratio of -1.70 and a beta of 2.50.

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ASLN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.01). As a group, research analysts anticipate that ASLAN Pharmaceuticals will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in ASLAN Pharmaceuticals stock. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited (NASDAQ:ASLN) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 427,141 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,691 shares during the quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. owned about 1.33% of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals worth $812,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 10.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ASLAN Pharmaceuticals

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited, a clinical-stage immunology and oncology focused biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing various treatments to transform the lives of patients. The company's clinical portfolio comprises ASLAN004, a monoclonal therapy that is being developed in atopic dermatitis and other immunology indications; and a small molecule inhibitor targeting oncology.

Featured Story: Understanding Analyst Recommendations



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ASLAN Pharmaceuticals (ASLN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASLAN Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.