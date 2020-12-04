Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB) Price Target Cut to $13.00 by Analysts at Mizuho

Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB) had its target price dropped by equities researchers at Mizuho from $30.00 to $13.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Mizuho’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 118.86% from the company’s previous close. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.
Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Assembly Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $30.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, November 6th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Assembly Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Truist began coverage on shares of Assembly Biosciences in a research note on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Assembly Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Assembly Biosciences in a report on Friday, August 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.20.
ASMB stock opened at $5.94 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.98. Assembly Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $4.78 and a fifty-two week high of $27.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $196.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.60 and a beta of 0.67.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Assembly Biosciences by 0.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 445,716 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,776,000 after acquiring an additional 2,680 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Assembly Biosciences by 169.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 160,050 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,374,000 after acquiring an additional 100,586 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Assembly Biosciences by 11.5% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 1,240 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Assembly Biosciences in the second quarter valued at $219,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Assembly Biosciences by 25.1% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 68,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,590,000 after acquiring an additional 13,700 shares during the period. 87.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Assembly Biosciences Company Profile
Assembly Biosciences, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company in the United States. The company develops oral therapeutic candidates for the treatment of hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection and novel class of oral synthetic live biotherapeutic candidates to treat disorders associated with the microbiome.
See Also: What causes a stock to be most active?
Receive News & Ratings for Assembly Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assembly Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.