Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB) Price Target Cut to $13.00 by Analysts at Mizuho

Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB) had its target price dropped by equities researchers at Mizuho from $30.00 to $13.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Mizuho’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 118.86% from the company’s previous close. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Assembly Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $30.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, November 6th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Assembly Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Truist began coverage on shares of Assembly Biosciences in a research note on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Assembly Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Assembly Biosciences in a report on Friday, August 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.20.

ASMB stock opened at $5.94 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.98. Assembly Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $4.78 and a fifty-two week high of $27.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $196.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.60 and a beta of 0.67.

Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $0.66. Assembly Biosciences had a negative net margin of 60.14% and a negative return on equity of 18.75%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Assembly Biosciences will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Assembly Biosciences by 0.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 445,716 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,776,000 after acquiring an additional 2,680 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Assembly Biosciences by 169.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 160,050 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,374,000 after acquiring an additional 100,586 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Assembly Biosciences by 11.5% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 1,240 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Assembly Biosciences in the second quarter valued at $219,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Assembly Biosciences by 25.1% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 68,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,590,000 after acquiring an additional 13,700 shares during the period. 87.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Assembly Biosciences, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company in the United States. The company develops oral therapeutic candidates for the treatment of hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection and novel class of oral synthetic live biotherapeutic candidates to treat disorders associated with the microbiome.

